Protesters follow Pat McCrory down D.C. alley shouting ‘Shame!’

WASHINGTON — Video recently posted to Facebook shows what appears to be several people following former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory down an alley while shouting “Shame!”

Udai Basavaraj posted the video to his Facebook page on Friday, which appears to show the former governor being followed down an alley near the Capital Hilton in downtown Washington, D.C.

“Shame, shame, shame,” the protesters chanted as they followed McCrory.

The incident was likely in reference to House Bill 2, which McCrory signed in March, nullifying local government ordinances from establishing anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

But HB2 gained widespread attention for its stipulation requiring people in publicly owned buildings to use restrooms that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through Washington, D.C., and other American cities Saturday to show support for women’s rights and express their discontent over the election of President Donald Trump.