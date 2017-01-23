× President George H.W. Bush to be moved out of ICU

President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.

The former president, 92, was admitted to the hospital on January 14 due to a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. Barbara Bush was admitted for treatment of bronchitis to the same hospital on January 18.