GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man they say tried to get personal information about residents at several Greensboro assisted-living facilities.

According to Greensboro Police, the man also unlawfully entered the residences of multiple elderly residents.

The crimes were committed on Jan. 18.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword BADBOYZ and your tip to 274637.