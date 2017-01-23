Police looking for man accused of breaking into multiple local assisted-living centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Assisted living centers in the Piedmont Triad are on edge Monday afternoon as police look for the man accused of trying to break into the facilities.

Greensboro police say the suspect targeted multiple victims and at least four assisted living centers.

He asked the victims for personal information, including their names, social security numbers and information about their medication.

Crimes like these ones against seniors are on the rise, according to data from the National Association of Triads.

"We all have to protect ourselves today," said Patty Aiken, the owner of Home Instead Senior Center in Greensboro.

Aiken says she and her staff have seen seniors targeted before.

Residents at Carolina Estates Gracious Retirement Living were warned after at least two victims there reported the incidents to police.

"Primarily they come into the home unannounced, without credentials," Aiken said.

In this case, the man is also looking for personal information, talking to unsuspecting seniors to try to get it. It's the kind of information he can use to commit crimes.

"They're going to be specific victims of fraud," Aiken said. "It's a big market today and as the senior population grows, exponentially, it's a bigger target for a lot of bad people."

Aiken says elderly folks are often targeted online, over the phone, or when a scammer shows up to their door.

"Trying to sell services to the senior that they're not going to follow through on, and they don't think to check them out," she said.

Common scams against seniors include health care fraud, identity theft, or financial exploitation. The AARP says about a quarter of people older than 50 have fallen for a scam.

Aiken says you need to prepare elderly parents, neighbors, or loved ones about how to protect themselves.

"Try to coach them on never answering the door, like when you're a child, never answer the door to strangers," she said. "Keep lights on in your home. Make sure that people know that people live there."

Make sure you're taking steps to protect yourself too.

"The world's different today," Aiken said. "And that way you're in it together. You're not making them feel like they're isolated and they're only the people that are being the victims."

If you think you or someone you know fell victim to a scam, call police right away. They can help direct your next steps.

If you see the man in these pictures, you can report your tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (336) 373-1000.