Piedmont woman scammed out of $1,800 in Facebook government grant scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be cautious about who they accept friend requests from on Facebook after seeing an increase in government grant scams.

In this scam, con artists will create fake profiles posing as government agents. The scams will often begin with a friend request.

“And once you’re connected, they’ll suggest you go to a different page to learn about government grants,” said Brian Wright, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest North Carolina.

Once the scammer engages in a conversation with someone, he or she will begin to ask for payment up front.

“Give us $700 and you’ll get $2,000 the next day,” said Claire Barham, BBB Communications Specialist serving Northwest North Carolina.

The BBB says a Piedmont woman was scammed out of $1,800 when she thought she was talking to a friend.

“Most likely it was a fake Facebook profile made with the woman’s name and photo, but it was not actually that woman,” Barham said.

You can report a suspicious page to Facebook by using the “more” tab on the page and clicking “report page.”

From there you can find an option to report the page as a scam.

The BBB says the website http://www.grants.gov is a legitimate source for finding grant opportunities.