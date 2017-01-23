× NASCAR Cup race formats to undergo significant changes for 2017

NASCAR on Monday night is expected to announce a series of changes to the format of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races that will greatly change the process in which drivers are awarded points throughout races and the season, Motorsport.com has reported.

The changes will focus on dividing each race of the entire season into segments – typically three.

In general, according to Motorsport.com, the system will work as follows:

Teams will know before the season begins how each race will be divided, which will be based on race and track length.

At the end of each segment during the races, bonus points will be awarded for those drivers running in the Top 10.

During the segment breaks, there will be coordination between NASCAR and the TV networks to ensure as little on-track action (including pit stops) will be missed as possible.

At the end of the race, the normal points will be awarded to the finishing order of the race as they have been.

A driver’s total for the event will include the normal race finish points plus any top-10 running bonus points collected in the segments.

The 10-race Chase for the championship will be conducted in most part as it has, but there is expected to be an opportunity for drivers to earn bonus points during the Chase.

Additional details could be announced.