GREENSBORO, N.C. – A home in Greensboro was heavily damaged, but nobody was hurt after a fire in Greensboro.

Crews were called to 827 West Terrell St. at about 3:50 p.m. Monday in reference to the incident, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

No one was home at the time, but the fire caused extensive damage to the home.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.