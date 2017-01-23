× Greg Olsen named Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been chosen as one three finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning are also vying for the honor, according to ESPN.

“Larry, Eli and Greg are not only top-tier athletes but also men of great character, integrity and generosity of spirit. Their passion for community and helping others is having a positive impact on countless individuals and communities, and it’s something we should all celebrate,” commissioner Roger Goodell said Sunday.

Whoever wins the award will have a total of $1 million donated in their name, with $500,000 going to a charity of his choice and $500,000 supporting the expansion of Character Playbook across all NFL markets.

On the field, Olsen has been one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends, finishing the 2016 season with 80 receptions for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns.

Olsen posted about being a finalist Sunday afternoon:

Incredibly honored to be a finalist for @NFL WPMOY award. Good luck @LarryFitzgerald and Eli Manning. Very proud of @R4Rfoundation — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 22, 2017

Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin won the award in 2015 and Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis in 2014.

The winner will be announced at the NFL Awards at the Wortham Theatre Center in Houston, Texas on Feb. 4.