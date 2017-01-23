Country star Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

HOUSTON — Country star Luke Bryan announced Sunday that he will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

“Hey guys, it’s Luke Bryan here. And I’m so excited to announce I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, right here on Fox,” he said in the video posted on social media.

Bryan joins a large list of notable musicians to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The list includes Lady Gaga, Neil Diamond, Vanessa Williams, Alicia Keys, Idina Menzel, Harry Connick Jr., Garth Brooks and Billy Joel.

“I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do, but I feel like this is my way of honoring my country,” Bryan told PEOPLE. “It’s a little chance to serve.”

On Feb. 5, the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will face off in the big game. The Falcons went 11-5 in the regular season, claiming the NFC’s number two seed while the Patriots went 14-2 and earned the AFC’s number one seed.

On Sunday, the Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21 while the Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17.