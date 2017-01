Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- In the rural part of Chatham County, just across the Randolph county line, you'll find a different place in the world of barbecue.

Here, Tommy Estrage, owner of Chirpy's BBQ, uses ham as his primary meat and an extra unique sauce to add a different flavor to the mix.

Most places in North Carolina use vinegar or ketchup, but Chirpy's uses mustard.

Not only is it their barbecue unique, it's tasty!