Burlington middle school teacher takes unique hands-on approach to teaching

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- One glance and you can see Broadview Middle School teacher Jordan Hohm's room isn't a typical classroom. You won't find text books and in the middle of the room is a stage.

Sometimes, Hohm's doesn't even teach -- he lets the students do the work from the stage.

"So that was a student of mine who was teaching a mini lesson on the 5th amendment," he said pointing at several pieces of paper on the wall. "Various parts of the constitution and the individual bill of rights were split up and the kids teach in partners or by themselves, and so that was a kid who taught on the 5th amendment. He began his presentation by unrolling the scroll and he read the amendment to them."

Class trips aren't typical either. Like the one planned for Washington, DC in April.

"We have kids do all kinds of things in order to earn that trip because we want it to be meaningful."

It's a philosophy that seems to be working.

"For math, we have to memorize, know how to do functions," one student says. And if you don't know how to do it right now, we have to show growth of 70% efficiency. And for science, we have to know our table of elements."

