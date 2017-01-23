Asheboro applying for urgent repair program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Lynnie Fonville has lived in her Asheboro home since the ‘60s. So when it came time to replace the roof, she didn't know how she would pay for it.

"I just thought, ‘my Lord, this is my chance to get a new roof,’” Fonville said.

That's when Fonville heard about the city of Asheboro's Urgent Repair program. Community Development Director Trevor Nuttall says older homes can be troublesome.

"The major issue we have with older homes is water intrusion,” Nuttall said. “So we did a lot of work repairing roofs, installing gutters, and helping to repair some entrance ways."

In Asheboro, the Community Development Department oversees the state program. Through a forgivable, interest-free loan, a low income, disabled or older resident can have their doors, roofs or windows fixed. Fonville got a new roof, gutter and doors.

"It's just a good program, glad I got in on it," said Fonville.

For the next round of funding, changes are coming to the urgent repair program. Veterans that meet the income requirements will now be able to apply.

Plus the city of Asheboro is doubling its request. Last year, they asked the state for $50,000. This year, they are hoping to get $100,000. With the additional funding, Nuttall believes 14 qualified homeowners will be able to get their homes fixed.