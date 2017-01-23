‘I can never thank you enough’: Kernersville woman reunited with her dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A woman who had to leave her dog in Montana when she moved to Kernersville after her husband's death has been reunited with her four-legged best friend.

After Marilyn Holt's husband passed away, she moved from Montana to Kernersville to be with her family. In the midst of the move, she was forced to leave Brutus behind.

Thanks to Kindred Hearts Transport Connection, the two have been reunited, thousands of miles later.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. I can never thank you enough. I'll do everything I can to help get volunteers for you and to get funding for you," she said. "Anything that you need me to do that I'm capable of doing."

Learn more about Kindred Hears Transport Connection here.