40-year-old mom is accused of having sex with teens at her child’s party

A total of five victims have been identified. Jaimie Ayer, 40, was charged with unlawful sexual activity, stemming from an incident on Dec. 23 in which Ayer allegedly was giving alcohol and having sex with minors at a party hosted by her child. Students from two local high schools were invited.

Ayer allegedly gave the minors alcohol, told one she needed help showering and had sex with 16- and 17-year-old boys.