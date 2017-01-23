× 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed and two more are in critical condition after a crash in Davidson County Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Shady Grove Church Road. A man and a woman were taken to Wake Forest Medical Center.

Troopers say speed, wet roads and alcohol all appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.

The identity of the victim and additional circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.