Student stabbed with knife during fight in NC high school bathroom

LITTLETON, N.C. – A North Carolina high school student stabbed and injured another student with a knife during a fight in a school bathroom.

WITN reported that the 15-year-old suspect faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, resist obstruct and delay and possession of a weapon on educational property.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Northwest Halifax High School in Littleton. The suspect had reportedly been arguing with the 18-year-old victim for several days.

The student arrested in the crime used a razor knife, according to authorities. The victim was treated by a school nurse and later taken to another medical facility.