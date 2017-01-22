Showers could turn into strong thunderstorms on Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong energy moving across the southeast United States could turn rain showers into strong or severe thunderstorms on Sunday night.

Damaging wind gust and heavy rain are likely from about 5 p.m. Sunday to midnight or 1 a.m. early Monday.

It’s not out of the question that we could see an isolated tornado, so keep an eye on your FOX8 app for any watches or warnings.

Showers are expected for Monday with highs in the mid-50s and clearing skies on Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will start off sunny, but clouds will be increasing during the day with highs in the mid-60s.

A cold front on Thursday could bring us a few showers. The highs on Thursday will be in the upper-50s.

Behind Thursday’s front, winter will return. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s with morning temperatures dropping into the upper-20s and lower-30s.