Police looking for men accused of assaulting clerk, stealing beer from Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of assaulting a clerk and stealing beer from a Greensboro gas station.

Officers responded to the incident at the Exxon on 3028 W. Gate City Boulevard at about 3:18 a.m. Sunday.

The men are accused of assaulting the clerk and then taking an undisclosed amount of beer, police said in a press release. The clerk was treated on scene by emergency workers for minor injuries.

One of the suspects has been described as a black male with one eye, dreadlocks and wearing a checkered green and blue shirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.