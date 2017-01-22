× NC school officials investigate allegations of alcohol, sex during sports trip

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Concerned parents in Cherokee said members of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams stayed at the same South Carolina hotel during away games last month in violation of school system rules. And they said alcohol was provided, according to WLOS.

Lori Blankenship’s son is a former player, and she is a former school board member. She started a Facebook page calling for the protection of children.

She said eyewitnesses posted comments saying the players and coaches drank together.

“It upsets me greatly because, once again, they’re not thinking about our children. They not protecting our children,” Blankenship said.

“I’m not going to make a knee-jerk reaction on rumor or hearsay. I’m not going to ruin somebody’s life if I don’t have facts. We’re still looking,” Cherokee Superintendent Dr. Scott Penland said.

Penland said officials are investigating into rumors about sexual activity. He did confirm one employee is no longer with the school system.

About the boys and girls staying at the same hotel, he said, “That will never happen again. I don’t know if it was the athletic department and the high school … they work together. I think it just got scheduled, and nobody really said, ‘Oh, we got a problem here.'”