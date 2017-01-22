× Man accused of threatening security guard, stealing from Greensboro Walmart

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing several items from a Walmart in Greensboro and threatening the security guard with a gun.

Officers responded to the incident shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at 121 W. Elmsley Drive, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Police said the man took several items after pushing and then threatening the security guard with a concealed handgun in his pocket.

The suspect left in a red sedan toward Randleman Road. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.