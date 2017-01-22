Locals return from Women’s March in Washington, DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About a half million people attended the Women’s March Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. and several people from the Piedmont Triad were among the crowds.

Robin Mykytyn went to the capital with a group of 160 people.

“It was absolutely electric. The youngest person there was 10 weeks old and I saw people in wheelchairs there that were very elderly,” Mykytyn said.

Some of the people in attendance want to make sure the country continues to move forward on issues like women’s and LGBTQ rights, immigration, climate change and health care.

“I was absolutely devastated by the election and very concerned about what was going to happen,” Mykytyn said.

Mary Walker also attended the march.

“I feel like we need to unify the American people and not divide them based on gender, based on sexual orientation, based on religion,” Walker said.

Mykytyn and Walker said the huge crowds at the march gave them hope.

“The crowds were so thick you could hardly move. You could barely March, which was a beautiful thing in itself,” Mykytyn said.

Although both ladies have now returned home, they say their work is not done.

“Take the energy that we felt there and start working to promote change in our cities, in our states see if we can't reverse the direction where we are headed,” Walker said.

“This is obviously just the beginning,” Mykytyn said.