Burlington man charged in hit-and-run that injured man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of hitting another man with his vehicle in Burlington and leaving the scene.

Jalen O’Keith Watlington, 20, of Burlington, was charged in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 26-year-old Haw River man with multiple injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday in connection to the incident.

Arriving officers found the victim who was taken to Moses Cone hospital to be treated for his injuries. Witnesses said the driver responsible left the scene before police arrived.

Police eventually found the suspect who has been charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury. Watlington has been jailed in Alamance County under a $30,500 secured bond.