Bakery that delivers cookies until 3 a.m. opens in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A bakery that specializes in delivering warm cookies until 3 a.m. has opened in Greensboro.

Insomnia Cookies announced on Facebook Thursday that a new location has opened at 425 Tate St.

The business is a chain with more than 100 locations that was started by a University of Pennsylvania student in 2003.

The bakery’s online menu includes various cookie flavors including chocolate chunk, peanut butter chip and oatmeal raisin.

Cookie cakes, ice cream, “‘wiches” and deluxe cookies are also on the menu.