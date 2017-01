× Police investigate after body found in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a body was found in Greensboro on Saturday, according to Greensboro police.

Offices responded to the parking lot of the Home Depot at 2912 S Elm-Eugene St. at about 1:20 p.m. in reference to a body found.

Officers then found the body, but have not released the identity or any circumstances surrounding the details of the death. The investigation is ongoing.