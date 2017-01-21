× Man who led Lexington police on chase, standoff taken into custody

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A man who led Lexington police on a chase and caused a standoff has been taken into custody.

Josh Bocanegra, 31, of Lexington, was alone in a white Dodge truck when police tried to stop him Friday night in connection to an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

Bocanegra was reported to be in possession of a firearm while violating a domestic violence protective order, Lexington police said in a press release.

The suspect refused to stop, leading police on a chase, which eventually ended in the middle of Hamilton Road.

Bocanegra then refused to exit the vehicle, brandishing what he claimed to be a firearm, according to police.

Officers secured the immediate area, working with nearby residents to take cover in their homes or voluntarily evacuate.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. Police have not said what charges the suspect faces.