Greensboro restaurant employee shot, robbed while taking out trash

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and robbing a man outside a Greensboro restaurant early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Amore’s Pizza & Subs at 1320 Lees Chapel Road shortly after 12:10 a.m. in reference to the incident.

An employee was shot and robbed while taking out the trash at the rear of the business, police said in a press release.

Emergency workers took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Northwinds Apartments. He has been described as a black male, about 22 to 23 years old, standing about 5’3” to 5’4” and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.