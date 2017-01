FOX8’s Melissa Painter was a judge for the JDRF Breakfast Battle on Saturday morning.

Five local kid chefs with type 1 diabetes went head-to-head after practicing for a more than a month – and Melissa helped decide who had the tastiest food.

The event raised more than $2,000 for JDRF. Organizers said the success of the first-ever event has them hoping to make it an annual tradition.

JDRF is a major charitable 501 organization dedicated to funding type 1 diabetes research.