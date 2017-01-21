2,800 people attend Women’s March in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police estimated that about 2,800 people attended the Women’s March in Greensboro on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Protesters around the country joined in the marches to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil rights they fear could be under threat under Trump’s presidency.

Participants at the Greensboro event held signs and sang songs together at LeBauer Park. The event remained peaceful with no counter-protesters.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington said that event could attract a quarter of a million participants.