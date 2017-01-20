× Woman, child robbed in overnight home invasion in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman and her child were robbed at gunpoint in a home invasion in Burlington early Friday morning, according to a press release.

At 12:22 a.m., police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Wilkins Street in reference to a burglary and robbery. When they arrived, officers learned that four suspects kicked in the side door and demanded money. The victims were then held at gunpoint in the living room as the home was searched.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and a pair of shoes, the release states.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503.