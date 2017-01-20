× Waitress receives $1,000 tip on $87 bill

WINNIPEG, Canada — A Canadian waitress received a $1,000 tip on an $87.15 bill.

Jennifer Peitsch received the tip Saturday night during her shift at Mongo’s Grill in Winnipeg, according to ABC News. The 20-year-old waitress works two jobs “just to get by.”

On Jan. 15, she posted about it on Facebook.

Last night I took a coworker’s shift to waitress and was given a different section than usual. The restaurant was at full capacity, people were waiting at the door for a table. I was behind and needed help from co-workers. It was obvious I was stressed and nervous to make a mistake. One table sat a woman and 3 teenage boys. I tried my best to cater to their needs on time. The woman could see I was busy and anxious getting everything done on time yet [I] tried to be kind and friendly.

When she was ready for payment, we made friendly small talk. They were all were very understanding.

Her payment was accepted but I looked at the total and realized it was wrong … she put way too much for the tip. I obviously told her of the mistake. In response, she started to record me … I was really confused. She then explained that she didn’t make a mistake. She could see how stressed I was, and said I seemed like a very friendly girl so I deserve it. After re-assuring she understood what she gave me in tips, I was in complete shock. I burst into tears in the middle of the restaurant and gave her numerous hugs. She gave me $1000.

On Sunday, she published an update to the post, saying she identified the giving woman as Julia Holgate.

Peitsch plans to use the money to pay bills and use the rest to pay off a credit card debt.