× Donald Trump signs executive order on Obamacare

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night “to ease the burden of Obamacare as we transition from repeal and replace,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer did not respond when asked for further details.

Trump also signed papers confirming the appointments of James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly as secretary of homeland security, Spicer said.

Signing documents to allow Mattis and Kelly to be sworn into Cabinet and an executive order on #Obamacare. https://t.co/zg3WP9w8xC pic.twitter.com/OMOGLTkCDA — President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017

Developing story – more to come