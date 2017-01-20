Traffic backed up on I-85 southbound in Alamance County after tractor-trailer crash; delays expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 85 in Alamance County after a crash early Friday morning.

As of 5:20 a.m., three lanes are closed after a tractor-trailer rammed into the back of another tractor-trailer and overturned. Officials say one driver stopped to fix potholes in the road when the other couldn't stop and the crash occurred.

One person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The scene is expected to be clear around 7 a.m.