× Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem teen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem teen, according to a press release.

Cory Riley Elsey, 17, was last seen at 1596 Yelton Ln in Winston-Salem.

He is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Elsey has short black hair and brown eyes.

Elsey was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red lettering and khaki pants.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with any information on Elsey’s location can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.