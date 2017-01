Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Residents were told to shelter in place and, in some cases, evacuate their homes during a standoff in Lexington Friday night.

As of 10:30 p.m., police were still involved in a standoff with the driver of a truck on Hamilton Road.

The standoff came following a police chase, officers on the scene told FOX8 photojournalist Adam Krolfifer.

It is unclear why police were chasing the suspect.

No other information has been released on the incident at this time.