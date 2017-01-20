Piedmont woman helping others with positive body image

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There was a time when Jennifer Carver wouldn’t even say the words “eating disorder.”

“I didn’t think I had a problem. I didn’t see it as an issue,” she said.

Similar to many people, she just wanted to be health conscious.

In her 20s, Carver discovered a love for running, but says she gradually became obsessed with how often she would go to the gym or run.

She also struggled with maintaining healthy eating habits.

“I’m 5’10” and at the worst of my eating disorder I was 119 pounds,” she said.

With a team of support, Carver has been working through her recovery from anorexia for the past two years.

However, she still deals with pressure regarding body image.

“As I was gaining weight and going through the recovery process, it was hard. You’re gaining weight, you’re a woman in society. People see you and you look different,” she said.

This past November she heard a message she could relate to.

She attended a screening of the documentary "Embrace."

The documentary explores why poor body image affects so many women around the world.

“It would have been nice to have seen that film 12-18 months ago,” Carver said. “It just really encouraged me and helped me embrace where I’ve come from.”

Carver is hosting a screening of "Embrace" at Red Cinemas in Greensboro in hopes others will learn to love the skin they’re in too.

“Looking back it felt impossible, but it is possible,” she said.

The screening is Monday, Feb. 6, at Red Cinemas located on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. It begins at 7:30 p.m.

A panel discussion will follow the conclusion of the screening.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Tickets will not be available on the night of the screening.