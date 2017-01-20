× North Carolina man mistakes wife for burglar; shoots, kills her

GOLDSBORO, N.C. – A North Carolina man shot and killed his wife after mistaking her for a burglar, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

WTVD reported that responding officers found 48-year-old Gina Williams lying on her home’s front porch with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened after she arrived home from work earlier than expected, according to deputies.

A child in the house thought someone was trying to break inside and Billy Williams went to the front door with a gun, deputies said.

There was no front porch light on when Billy Williams opened the front door and shot the victim in the neck, killing her. Officers found the suspect trying to revive his wife. A handgun was seized from the front porch.

No charges have currently been filed against Billy Williams. The investigation is ongoing.