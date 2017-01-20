× NC woman takes grandma’s advice, wins $150,000 on scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman won $150,000 on a scratch-off ticket because she listened to her grandmother, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Alyssa Ellington was at a gas station when her grandmother told her to buy a Wheel of Fortune scratch-off ticket.

“She likes watching the show,” Ellington said. “So she thought I should get it.”

She took her advice and ended up winning $150,000.

After claiming her prize on Wednesday, Ellington took home $103,286.

“I won because of her,” she said.

She plans to take her grandmother on vacation with part of the money.

The game, which launched in June, is slated to end soon. Ellington won the game’s last top prize.