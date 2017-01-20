× Man assaults 2 officers during domestic investigation in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two Burlington police officers were assaulted during a domestic investigation Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Ireland Street around 4:39 a.m. in reference to a domestic call. Upon arrival, officers located Anthony Bernard McNair, who was uncooperative and assaulted Officers A. Davis and M. Comer. They were eventually able to take McNair into custody.

During the incident, Vincent Lopez Dews Jr. was also taken into custody for obstructing the investigation.

Both officers were injured during the incident. They were taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and later released.

McNair is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury, resist, delay, obstruct and disorderly conduct. Dews is charged with resist, delay, obstruct.

McNair was taken to the Alamance County Jail and is under a $10,000 secure bond while Dews was booked on a $1,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.