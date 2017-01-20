× Man arrested in connection to shooting outside Winston-Salem Hardee’s

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside of a Winston-Salem Hardee’s restaurant earlier this month that left another man injured.

Jamal Lewis Lyons faces charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Jan. 10 while the victim was in the parking lot of the Hardee’s at 10 E. Clemmonsville Road to sell items to the suspects.

During the transaction, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and told the victim to get out of the vehicle, according to police. When he tried to flee, a suspect allegedly fired one shot and hit him.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.