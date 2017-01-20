Locals react to President Donald Trump’s inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILDFORD COUNTY, N.C. – People who could not make it to Washington, D.C. were able to see the inauguration at some watch events here in the Piedmont Triad.

More than 50 Donald Trump supporters in Guilford County cheered as their candidates became the 45th president of the United States.

“I was teary-eyed and I remember how upset I was when Obama was elected and how bad I felt about the country,” said Joanne Wittenborn, a member of the Greater Greensboro Republican Women's Club. “The people were crying when he was elected and now I kind of know because I really feel that way.”

While some watched with joyful tears in their eyes, other people enjoyed moments of laughter.

“I just think it was the greatest thing that I've seen in a long, long time,” said Mary Elizabeth Irvin, a former president of the Greater Greensboro Republican Women's Club.

The Guilford County GOP hosted a watch party so that local supporters who couldn’t go to Washington, D.C. wouldn’t miss out.

“The atmosphere here is bubbling,” said Ernie Wittenborn, the chairman of the Guilford County GOP. “They are thrilled that they have the opportunity to gather together and celebrate together.”

“They have worked so hard to make last year such a successful campaign, not only for Donald Trump, but for everybody down the ballot,” said George McClellan, the mayor pro-tem of Oak Ridge.

Not everyone who watched the inauguration Friday afternoon was celebrating.

“I am pretty conflicted, I would not have voted for Donald Trump. So today is not necessarily a day that I am too excited about,” said Contia Prince, a junior at Elon University.

Around 70 people watched the inauguration at Elon University. The crowd wasn’t cheerful like the GOP event, but curious about what is to come.

“Something I truly believe is that we need to go beyond being a Democrat or Republican, but just that you are an American and even if you don't agree what is happening, you need to realize that we need to move forward as Americans,” said Alex Mancoll, a freshman at Elon university.

The watch event at Elon was part of a series of programs on campus to not only engage students, but also educate them and increase participation in voting and elections.

The North Carolina Democratic Party released a statement that said, "Democrats in North Carolina and Washington are ready to work with President Trump if he puts forward measures that will strengthen the middle class. But if he attacks our country’s core values, tries to strip healthcare from millions, or needlessly cuts taxes for the wealthy, we will fight back at every step."