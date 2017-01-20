× Historic Julian Price home in Greensboro to be featured on ‘Hoarders’ TV show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The long, complicated saga of the historic Julian Price home has become the subject of a new episode on an A&E television reality series.

On Sunday, “Hoarders” will air a two-hour special on this famed property in Fisher Park — the first time that the series has expanded an episode from one hour to two.

Designed by famed New York architect Charles Hartmann, this Tudor Revival-style mansion known as “Hillside” is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and on Guilford County’s official list of historically significant properties.

Michael and Eric Fuko-Rizzo bought this 31-room home at 301 Fisher Park Circle in September from the Bank of America, which foreclosed on longtime owner Sandra Cowart after a lengthy court battle.

