Girls take part in Burlington police ‘Girls with Pearls Leadership Program’

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Gracie Roney, 14, wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

"Helping people and helping them get better makes me feel better,” Gracie said.

And to be a good nurse and talk with her patients, she says she wants to work on her speaking skills.

"I'm kind of shy sometimes, so I think that would really help with meeting new people," Gracie said.

In a few weeks, she'll get lots of practice.

"They'll know how to present themselves to a group of people," Burlington police Sgt. Wendy Jordan said.

Gracie is one of more than a dozen girls about to take part in the "Girls with Pearls Leadership Program" with Burlington police.

"It's something they'll be able to carry with them for the rest of their life," Jordan said.

The girls will meet every Tuesday for 12 weeks starting Feb. 7.

Each girl will have a mentor and learn different life skills like how to fill out a college or job application, public speaking and dressing for success.

"You can have more frank conversations with them,” Jordan said. “Maybe conversations that they don't get to have with their moms at home."

Jordan says the program is one of several initiatives the department hopes will help build better relationships with young people.

Jordan says the issue kept coming up at various community meetings.

“That was something that the community asked for,” Jordan said.

In the fall, police also started a pen pal program where second-graders wrote letters to officers and officers wrote back.

Amy Alvis, Gracie's mom, says she's most proud that her daughter signed up for the program on her own.

"Rather than her be sitting and playing video games, I'd like to see her involved in the community," Alvis said.

The program is open to girls in the ninth through 12th grades.

At the end of the program, the girls graduate and are given pearls.