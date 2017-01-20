Crowd goes wild as UNC ball boy drains 3 straight half-court shots

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A ball boy delighted the crowd at a North Carolina Tar Heels basketball game by hitting three straight half-court shots.

Asher Lucas pulled off the impressive feat on Jan. 8 during halftime of the Tar Heels’ game against N.C. State.

With each made basket, the crowd cheered louder. By the time Asher drilled the last three, the crowd was in a frenzy.

Asher celebrated by running around the court as his peers cheered him on.

Thankfully, cameras were rolling, so Asher can relive this special moment for the rest of his life.