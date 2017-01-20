× Burlington man gets at least 34 years for sexually assaulting young girl

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl for several years has been sentenced to at least 34 years in prison.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge G. Wayne Abernathy sentenced Angel Rojas Perez to a minimum of 220 months and a maximum of 324 months.

That sentence will be followed by a second sentence of a minimum of 192 months and a maximum of 291 months, according to the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office.

Perez will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after his release.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the case in September after a 14-year-old girl reported that Perez had sexually assaulted her since she was nine.