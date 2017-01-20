× Authorities looking for man accused of driving toward Wilkes Co. deputies

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a drug operation who led Wilkes County deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies were conducting an undercover drug operation on Thursday evening when the suspect left the undercover location, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies followed the suspect, who was headed toward Surry County, and tried to stop his vehicle near Carter Mill Road and North Bridge Street in Elkin.

As Wilkes County deputies approached the suspect’s vehicle, the driver accelerated and drove toward the Wilkes County deputies, according to the press release.

Deputy John Watson was in the path of the suspect vehicle and fired two shots from his service weapon, which we believe struck the suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there is no indication that the suspect was injured during this incident. The suspect, in the vehicle, then fled north bound on North Bridge Street.

Wilkes County deputies lost sight of the suspect and the suspect nor the suspect vehicle have been found. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark Nissan/Toyota passenger vehicle.

The suspect, Alton Wayne Propst, 32, of Elkin, faces multiple charges including possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.