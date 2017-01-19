× Woman dies after crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A woman is dead after a crash in Lexington on Thursday morning, according to Lexington police.

Camara Leigh Talbert, 50, of Lexington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the incident at 6:30 a.m. on South Main Street and Grimes Boulevard.

Police said a 1999 Ford F-350 truck pulling a utility trailer was traveling north on South Main Street when a 1993 Mercedes 300E driven by Talbert pulled out from Grimes Boulevard in front of the truck, causing the collision.

Lexington Fire Department, Davidson County Emergency Services, Davidson County Rescue Squad and North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.