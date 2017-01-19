Theaters light up for ‘Ghostlight Project’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A "ghost light" keeps a theater stage bright when it's empty. It's also the symbol of a new national movement for people who hope to shine bright in times of darkness or uncertainty.

The Triad Stage in downtown Greensboro joined about 700 theaters across the country in Thursday night's "Ghostlight Project." Dozens of people lit glow sticks, flashlights and cellphones, all at 5:30 p.m. in different time zones.

The movement aims to promote unity and inclusion ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Organizers say the theater has a long history of fighting for social justice and equality, making it a great spot to share that message.

"To me personally -- and I think to all of Triad Stage -- we are really about being inclusive and a collaborative artistic theater, and that to us means really reaching out and inviting everyone into our space," Tiffany Albright, the theater's marketing manager, said.

People also signed a pledge about what they can do to improve our community and promote inclusion. Some examples included speaking up for those without a voice, being kind to everyone and continuing to support the arts in our community.