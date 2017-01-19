× Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing out of Winston-Salem, according to police.

Candelaria Aguilar-Marroquin walked away from 607 Mill Haven Drive on January 10 and was last reported to have been seen walking near the Hardee’s on Clemmonsville Road.

Aguilar-Marroquin has been described as standing 5’5” and weighing about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black Converse tennis shoes, police said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on Aguilar-Marroquin’s whereabouts can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español at (336) 728-3904.