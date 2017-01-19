Rockingham Co. middle school cheers on student battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. – Students, teachers, and staff at Western Rockingham Middle School cheered on a student battling cancer at Thursday’s girls' basketball game.

"We love you, and we're fighting right along with you,” said Principal Stephanie Wray during the half time presentation.

It's been months since 13-year-old Bailey Smith has seen her classmates.

"I kind of miss going to all the games and hanging out with my friends," Smith said.

The teen has been homebound since August when doctors found a tumor on her kidney. The cancer later spread to her liver.

"It's not anything you ever think you're going to go through," said Jason Smith, Bailey’s father.

It’s a battle Smith's classmates and principal wanted her to forget about, just for one day.

A day the school declared “Bailey Smith Day."

"We as a school just wanted to show her our love and support,” Wray said. “We don't want her to think that we've forgotten about her."

From shirts to socks to signs posted around the gym, everything was Carolina Blue -- the color of Smith's favorite team.

Even some Tar Heel cheerleaders were there to show support.

“To know that they thought that much about her and that they put the kind of time into it that they have, it's just been great," Jason said.

After not seeing their classmate for months, students say they wanted Smith to know she's not alone.

"We found that it would be really something nice to do for her to help her cheer up her spirits,” said student Grace Handy.

"I just wanted to be there for her and help her and be by her side while she battles it," said student Jalen Hairston.