× North Carolina mother charged in infant son’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged Chaz Bush, 31, Thursday with the death of her infant son, according to WSOC.

Officers responded Tuesday to the 300 block of Harrison Street for a medical call and found an unresponsive 3-month old boy. He died at the scene.

The infant was neglected which led to his death, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Bush was charged with murder and felony child neglect resulting in serious injury, and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.